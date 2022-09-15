Goofy and Playful Dog Anxiously Waits at Indiana Shelter for Another Chance at a Forever Family

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society.

Meet Bobby!

Have you been searching for a loyal goofball to call your own? Look no further than Bobby, a six-year-old retriever mix! After his previous owner’s health made it too difficult to care for him, Bobby found himself at the Vanderburgh Humane Society. With years of experience as “Man’s Best Friend,” Bobby does great on a leash, knows how to sit and shake, has lived with kiddos, loves everyone he meets, and is eager to become your loyal goof! His $150 adoption fee includes his neuter, microchip, and vaccinations.

Browse all adoptable pets at vhslifesaver.org.

What is happening at the VHS?

VHS is offering standard cat and dog vaccinations, basic disease testing (FELV, FIV, Heartworm), flea prevention, heartworm prevention, and ID microchipping.

Walk-in ONLY! Open 7:30 am-1:30 pm First come, first serve via taking a number system. Please understand that they are trying to see as many clients as possible, but the demand is often greater than time allows.

**IMPORTANT** If you are bringing an unvaccinated puppy, please keep them off of the ground to minimize the risk of spreading disease/illness.

Last pet vaccine clinic date: September 17

Visit https://www.vhslifesaver.org/vaccineclinic for more information. This is a vaccine clinic ONLY. To learn about our spay/neuter services, visit www.vhslifesaver.org/clinic/our-services

