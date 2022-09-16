Did You Love School Pizza? There’s Fundraiser in Owensboro & They’re Serving It UP

The Foundation for Daviess County Public Schools is serving up a load of fun in a big way. They are taking us all the way back to our school days and we're pumped.

WHAT IS THE FOUNDATION FOR DCPS?

The Foundation’s mission is to alleviate barriers to education for students and to provide educational enhancements. Over the past few months, the Foundation has provided funding for large and small district needs.

Here's a list of some of the projects funded through the Foundation;

• $12,000 for two vision machines that will allow for vision screening for EVERY pre-school and elementary student in the district in partnership with local eye care professionals and the Lion’s Club

• $10,000 Title sponsorship of the DCPS Mental Health Summit in August – the largest convention in 2022 for the Owensboro Convention Center – attracting over 700 participants from all over the state

• $17,500 to support the DCPS Grow-Your-Own-Teacher program

• $25,000 for DCPS Security Force vehicles • $1,000 for new Physical Education equipment at Southern Oaks Elementary School

• Bottled water for Migrant Camp kids for the bus trip home during the heat wave

• Working with local businesses to support Robotics Teams at Apollo & Country Heights

THE BATTLE OF THE BACKPACKS IS BACK!

After a two-year absence due to COVID, The Battle of the Backpacks is returning. It is proudly sponsored by Owensboro Health, along with community support from many other sponsors.

CANVA CANVA loading...

The event provides an avenue for guests to ring the bell and head "back to school" with some really fun school-themed activities and games and to support the staff and students of the Daviess County Public School System and fill up backpacks.

Get our free mobile app

EVENT INFORMATION

The evening’s adventure begins with a 5:00 cocktail hour featuring Three-Hole-Punch and appetizers before launching into a nostalgic return to favorite memories of your school days. Walk to ‘School” or take the school bus from the parking lot to the venue where you will be greeted by high school mascots and festive music.

DCPS FOUNDATION DCPS FOUNDATION loading...

Principle Dr. Tricia Murphy will begin the “School Day” at 6:00 with announcements. School Lunch for Dinner: Gourmet Square Pizza, Corn, Salad & Chocolate Mousse (by Matt Weafer) served on school lunch trays.

I mean who didn't love school square pizza and corn? I can still taste it!

ACTIVITIES FOR THE EVENING

Three-Hole Punch

Backpack Bourbon Pull

Art Class with Aaron Kizer

Class Pictures

Games

GET YOUR TICKETS HERE

GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS loading...

Here are some of the bourbons for the Bourbon Pull;

DCPS FOUNDATION DCPS FOUNDATION loading...

DCPS FOUNDATION DCPS FOUNDATION loading...