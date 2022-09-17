Watch Albert Pujols Absolutely Destroy Career Home Run 698

There are no doubt home runs and then there are historic moon shots like the one Albert Pujols just hit to reach career home run 698 in St. Louis versus the Cincinnati Reds.

In the 6th inning of Friday's game versus Cincinnati, Albert Pujols came up with Nolan Arenado on 1st base with the Cardinals trailing 4 to 2. One swing later, the game was tied and Albert was only 2 home runs from the coveted 700 mark.

The St. Louis Cardinals play the Cincinnati Reds in a doubleheader on Saturday and Albert Pujols is scheduled to start as the Reds are planning to start a left-handed pitcher. Don't be surprised if Albert gets even closer to (if not surpasses) 700 this weekend.

Stay tuned.

