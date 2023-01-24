Over 30 Theme Events are Scheduled for Cardinals Baseball

We might not be done with football just yet, but man I am so ready for St. Louis Cardinals baseball. This season the Cardinals are rolling out over 30 theme events throughout the season.

Every year it seems the Cardinals get better and better with their theme ticket schedule, and they just rolled out all 30 events for the upcoming season. Get ready for a new Looney Tunes Day on June 11 and the return of past favorites Teachers Night, Boy Band Night, Fiesta Cardenales, and Fredbird’s Bird-day Party.

Peanuts Night - April 3rd

College Night 1 - April 4th

Class of 2023 Night - April 13th

Friends Night - April 14th

African American Heritage Day - April 15th

Donate Life Day - April 16th

College Night 2 - April 17th

Weather Day - April 19th

Nurses Appreciation - May 3rd & 4th

Boy Band Night - May 5th

Sesame Street Day - May 7th

Cancer Awareness Night - May 15th

Mental Health Awareness Night - May 16th

Illini Night - May 17th

Grateful Dead Night - May 19th

SEMO Day - May 21

World Wide Technology Raceway Night - May 30th

Pride Night - June 9th

Looney Tunes Day - June 11th

Teachers Night - Junes 12th & 13th

Star Wars Night - June 28th

STL CITY SC Night - July 14th

Shark Week Theme Day - July 16th

Christmas in July - July 17th

Mizzou Night - July 27th

DC Comics Super Hero Night - August 2nd

Fredbird's Bird-Day Party - August 6th

WWE Night - August 17th

Military Appreciation Night - August 18th

Golf Night - August 28th

Billikens Nights - August 29th

Margaritaville Night - September 1st

Fiesta cardenales - September 3rd

St. Louis Blues Night - September 15

First Responders Appreciation - September 17th & 18th

Halfway to St. Patrick's Day - September 20

Additionally, there will be several chances for fans to get their hands on some new bobbleheads, cups, blankets, and other fun Cardinal promotional items. Let's be honest, some of us wait to see what the promotional giveaways are before we start buying up Cardinal tickets. This year the Cards look to host some really fun teams such as the Blue Jays, Yankees and Mets, LA Dodgers, Detroit Tigers, Texas Rangers, Cleveland, and one of the best rivals in sports the Chicago Cubs.

Tickets for both theme games and promotional games are on sale.

