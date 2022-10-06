Experts Claim St. Louis Cardinals a Longshot to Win World Series

Even though the St. Louis Cardinals have one of the best records in baseball this season, experts have made them a longshot to win the World Series this year.

I want to be clear that I don't feel this way personally. I know the St. Louis Cardinals are not the favorite when you have teams like the Dodgers and Yankees in the playoffs, but I think the "experts" are wildly underestimating what the Cards are capable of in the playoffs. Here's a post on Twitter showing the odds for each playoff team to win the World Series.

Only the Cleveland Guardians are shown to have less of a chance to win the World Series than the St. Louis Cardinals. You're telling me that the Seattle Mariners have a better chance at winning the World Series than the St. Louis Cardinals? Give me a break.

We'll find out if the "experts" are right soon enough as St. Louis opens their playoff run against the Philadelphia Phillies Friday afternoon at Busch Stadium.