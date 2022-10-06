Experts Claim St. Louis Cardinals a Longshot to Win World Series

Experts Claim St. Louis Cardinals a Longshot to Win World Series

MLB via YouTube

Even though the St. Louis Cardinals have one of the best records in baseball this season, experts have made them a longshot to win the World Series this year.

Get our free mobile app

I want to be clear that I don't feel this way personally. I know the St. Louis Cardinals are not the favorite when you have teams like the Dodgers and Yankees in the playoffs, but I think the "experts" are wildly underestimating what the Cards are capable of in the playoffs. Here's a post on Twitter showing the odds for each playoff team to win the World Series.

Only the Cleveland Guardians are shown to have less of a chance to win the World Series than the St. Louis Cardinals. You're telling me that the Seattle Mariners have a better chance at winning the World Series than the St. Louis Cardinals? Give me a break.

We'll find out if the "experts" are right soon enough as St. Louis opens their playoff run against the Philadelphia Phillies Friday afternoon at Busch Stadium.

Inside Yadier Molina's St. Louis Mansion

Filed Under: St. Louis Cardinals
Categories: Evansville News, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WGBFAM