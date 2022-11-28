Cardinals Paul Goldschmidt Helps St. Louis Family Get a Home

It's one thing to be a great baseball player, but it's quite another to be an even better person. That's a pretty good description of St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt who just helped a St. Louis family finally have a home of their own.

Get our free mobile app

I just saw this heartwarming story shared by John Denton of MLB.com. It details how Paul Goldschmidt helped Habitat for Humanity St. Louis assist a single mom and her kids to have a home for the holidays.

You'll rarely hear Paul Goldschmidt mention the charitable work he does in the St. Louis area, but his activity is one of the reasons why he's been nominated for the Roberto Clemente Award 8 times and is the St. Louis Cardinals nominee for this year.

Paul Goldschmidt was just named the National League Most Valuable Player for the first time a few days ago. While it's great to share his on-field exploits, I would argue that what he's doing off-the-field for those less fortunate is much more valuable.