You Can Sign Giant Thank You Cards to Albert Pujols & Yadi Molina

I think many of us diehard St. Louis Cardinals fans would love to say thank you to Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina for all of the great memories they've provided over the years. While we may not be able to do that in person, it is possible to sign huge thank you cards this weekend inside Busch Stadium.

Get our free mobile app

This neat idea comes courtesy of Bally Sports Midwest. They announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday that fans were welcome to come by and sign these huge cards for Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina inside Busch Stadium Friday and Saturday between 3p and 7p.

Fox 2 in St. Louis interviewed one of the Bally Sports Midwest people who came up with this nice thank you gesture.

Bally Sports Midwest announced on their website that both of these cards will be presented to Albert and Yadi prior to Sunday's final regular season home game.

It's not likely we'll ever see personalities and talents like Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols again. If you're gonna be at Friday or Saturday's game, might as well grab a pen and give them a personal thank you for the memories and the championships.