Albert Pujols Joins the Immortals – Hits Homers 699 & 700 Friday

Only 3 men before him have ever done it. Tonight, Albert Pujols joined their ranks. He hit career home runs 699 and 700 against the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday night

The first blast came in the top of the 3rd inning in Los Angeles when Albert came to the plate in a scoreless game after Tommy Edman walked. With a 1 ball, 2 strike count, Heaney threw a 93 mph 4-seam fastball and Pujols did not miss it.

The following inning, Albert Pujols came up again. The Los Angeles Dodgers changed pitchers and brought in Phil Bickford, a right-hander. It did not matter. Albert hit his 3rd pitch into the left field bleachers and reached the place few players will ever come close to.

One other historic note about Albert's achievement. Only he and Hank Aaron have ever hit 700 home runs and had more than 3,000 career hits. Those two now stand alone.