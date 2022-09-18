Kentucky Pup Named Tennessee Seeks All Your Puppy Love & Votes

We love all the pups. One Kentucky pup named Love "Tennessee" Woosley is asking you to help her win a super fun national contest.

MEET LOVE TENNESSEE WOOSLEY

Love is an Old English Sheepdog with a big ole' personality. I have met her a few times out and about in Owensboro and she is absolutely precious. She loves people but even more so she loves her momma!

Here's what Love's Momma had to say about her;

Love Tennessee Woosley is one and a half years old. Sheepdogs are known for their bear- like gate and clownish behavior, both traits accurately describe my little Love. Her favorite things to do are cuddle in a hammock, go for long walks, play frisbee or tug and jump through hula hoops! A Social butterfly Love loves making friends anywhere we go, and she especially likes meeting children and other puppies. We often venture to Smother's Park, The Farmers Market, Home Depot, Cheekwood, and our favorite event ROMP. She enjoys her bi-weekly visits to The Pet Manny to help keep her fluff looking fresh and clean. Love is obsessed with cheese and loves to be rewarded by trying different bites of cheese! Her favorite type of cheese is American! Once I graduate from Vanderbilt we plan to get Love certified as a service dog so she can visit others to bring them some extra special love. She is keenly aware of making the people around her feel better.

HERE'S WHY LOVE TENNESSEE NEEDS YOUR VOTES

I think we are all in agreement Love is the cutest pup EVER. Her momma has entered her in a national contest through Garden & Gun and they have partnered with Eukanuba.

Here's how the contest works;

• Enter a photo of your dog below. Entries are accepted between September 6, 2022, and October 3, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern.

• Vote for your dog or others between September 6, 2022, and October 7, 2022, at 5 p.m. Eastern. Encourage your friends to vote too. Winners

• Our editors will pick one overall winner, one sporting dog winner, and several honorable mentions—regardless of the number of votes. The overall winner and sporting dog winner will be featured in the December/January issue of Garden & Gun and will receive prize packs from Eukanuba.

• The ten photos with the most online votes will be named readers’ choice winners.

• The overall winner, sporting-dog winner, honorable mentions, and readers’ choice winners will be announced online on November 1.

Unlike a lot of contests, you can actually vote once every hour. I have already voted 5 times today, just saying! You can also check out the other pups in the contest but I mean do you really need to?!

Don't get the cone of shame-VOTE FOR LOVE!

Some "Bunny" really needs to VOTE for Love!

Rollin' on a River? Roll on over and VOTE for Love!