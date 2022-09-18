Indiana Trail Cam Captures Strange and Haunting Image in Backyard – What Is It?

I'm often sent videos and photos of strange things. Someone will take a photo or video of something and then when they get home, they see something in the image or footage they didn't see when they took it. Then, they send it to me, to see what I think, or, write about it to see what you think.

Haunting images caught on trail cameras

Since security cameras have become a simple and secure way to protect your home, or trail and game cameras have become a way to see what's going on when you aren't able to be there to see for yourself, people have been capturing some incredible and haunting images.

These ten images will definitely hunt your sleep tonight.

An unexplained image caught on an Indiana security camera

The photo was sent to me by my friends Charles and Ronnie Brown who live on the west side of Evansville, IN. They discovered the image on their trail/game cam. Charles thought it looked like someone in the backyard with a small gun. Ronnie thought it looked more like a large, upright creature like Bigfoot. I think it looks more like a ghostly image of a spirit.

What do you think?

Weirdly, the only image in the screenshot from the video that looks vaporized is the ghostly one. Let's take a closer look.

I can see where it looks like a hunter with a shotgun pointed down. But, when you look at the legs, or lack thereof, that's what makes the shot look hauntingly ghost-like.

Whatever it is, it's creepy. I'm ready to camp out and do a paranormal investigation in Charles' and Ronnie's backyard. Who's with me?

