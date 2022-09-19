Looking for Adventure? Sail Away On A New Pirate-Ship Inspired Kentucky Airbnb

If you are the rock climbing, wilderness going, outdoors type we've found a place in Kentucky that will make all your sweet, adventurous dreams come true.

SAIL AWAY ON GREY DREAMER

If staying in unique or themed Airbnbs is on your bucket list you get to mark one off. The Grey Dreamer is fairly new to the Airbnb world. She has a sister called Sky Dancer and they are both available for adventure.

AIRBNB AIRBNB loading...

Here's how Grey Dreamer is described;

Climb aboard and sail through the morning mist while staying in our newest Cliff Houses! Grey Dreamer and Sky Dancer are both suspended or perched on the upper sandstone cliffs that the gorge is famous for. Each vessel has its own private master bedroom up high, and a second bed, bath, and kitchen below in the Captain's Quarters. The entire site has pulled architectural inspiration from old wooden hand-hewn ships. Both the wood creations we've crafted and the landscape really need to be seen in person to capture the magic of this place designed to help your imagination run wild! The lower hull of the Captain's Quarters is mounted to a massive boulder and includes a lounging net, front deck, and roof deck.

Get our free mobile app

CLIMB ABOARD AND TAKE A LOOK AROUND

Grey Dreamer is everything you could want for a fun getaway. Angel here and my husband and I love trying out new and different Airbnbs in different places. This one would be super fun to take the kids to. You would probably have to split mom and dad up if the kids were younger but if you have two teens like we do they are gonna absolutely love this because they basically have their own quarters.

AIRBNB AIRBNB loading...

The Captains` Quarters

AIRBNB AIRBNB loading...

The ship`s sails provide shade and character.

attachment-2022_09_18_08_52_21_Grey_Dreamer_Our_Newest_Cliff_suspended_House_Treehouses_for_Rent_in_Cam loading...

The fantastic pirate-themed lighting and decor abound.

AIRBNB AIRBNB loading...

Bunk below deck in the queen bed in the Captain`s Quarters.

AIRBNB AIRBNB loading...

Grey`s bedroom suspended from the rock cliff and the deck below.

attachment-2022_09_18_08_52_03_Grey_Dreamer_Our_Newest_Cliff_suspended_House_Treehouses_for_Rent_in_Cam loading...

What a view of the decks below.

AIRBNB AIRBNB loading...

Tall ladders with handrails and safety netting lead up to Grey`s bedroom.

AIRBNB AIRBNB loading...

attachment-2022_09_18_08_52_43_Grey_Dreamer_Our_Newest_Cliff_suspended_House_Treehouses_for_Rent_in_Cam loading...

Custom-made benches provide plenty of space for fireside fun.

AIRBNB AIRBNB loading...

When you wish upon a star...

attachment-2022_09_18_08_53_14_Grey_Dreamer_Our_Newest_Cliff_suspended_House_Treehouses_for_Rent_in_Cam loading...

Lounge on the shipnets in front of the Captain`s Quarters

AIRBNB AIRBNB loading...

There are 27 amenities total to enjoy while you're sailing away.

REVIEWS

Since Grey Dreamer is so new only a few people have stayed. Those folks said the beds were super comfy and it was a beautiful place to stay all-around. I can't imagine it being anything less than amazing.