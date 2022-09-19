Looking for Adventure? Sail Away On A New Pirate-Ship Inspired Kentucky Airbnb
If you are the rock climbing, wilderness going, outdoors type we've found a place in Kentucky that will make all your sweet, adventurous dreams come true.
SAIL AWAY ON GREY DREAMER
If staying in unique or themed Airbnbs is on your bucket list you get to mark one off. The Grey Dreamer is fairly new to the Airbnb world. She has a sister called Sky Dancer and they are both available for adventure.
Here's how Grey Dreamer is described;
Climb aboard and sail through the morning mist while staying in our newest Cliff Houses! Grey Dreamer and Sky Dancer are both suspended or perched on the upper sandstone cliffs that the gorge is famous for. Each vessel has its own private master bedroom up high, and a second bed, bath, and kitchen below in the Captain's Quarters. The entire site has pulled architectural inspiration from old wooden hand-hewn ships. Both the wood creations we've crafted and the landscape really need to be seen in person to capture the magic of this place designed to help your imagination run wild! The lower hull of the Captain's Quarters is mounted to a massive boulder and includes a lounging net, front deck, and roof deck.
CLIMB ABOARD AND TAKE A LOOK AROUND
Grey Dreamer is everything you could want for a fun getaway. Angel here and my husband and I love trying out new and different Airbnbs in different places. This one would be super fun to take the kids to. You would probably have to split mom and dad up if the kids were younger but if you have two teens like we do they are gonna absolutely love this because they basically have their own quarters.
The Captains` Quarters
The ship`s sails provide shade and character.
The fantastic pirate-themed lighting and decor abound.
Bunk below deck in the queen bed in the Captain`s Quarters.
Grey`s bedroom suspended from the rock cliff and the deck below.
What a view of the decks below.
Tall ladders with handrails and safety netting lead up to Grey`s bedroom.
Custom-made benches provide plenty of space for fireside fun.
When you wish upon a star...
Lounge on the shipnets in front of the Captain`s Quarters
There are 27 amenities total to enjoy while you're sailing away.
REVIEWS
Since Grey Dreamer is so new only a few people have stayed. Those folks said the beds were super comfy and it was a beautiful place to stay all-around. I can't imagine it being anything less than amazing.