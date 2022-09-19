This Kentucky County is so Eerie TWO Horror Movies Have Been Filmed There
It turns out this county has a very fitting name!
Graves County, Kentucky
Graves County, Kentucky is home to places like Fancy Farm Vineyard and Winery and the Barn Quilt Trail. It's also home to the largest corn maze in the state of Kentucky, and a spooky monument in a cemetery that has garnered attention from Ripley's Believe it or Not! Graves County is also the place where two different horror movies have been filmed in the last decade.
Talon Falls - 2017
The first of the two horror movies that were filmed in Graves County, is Talon Falls. Talon Falls was released in 2017 and is actually based on the Talon Falls Screampark which takes place every October in Melber, Kentucky.
Here is what Talon Falls' IMDB page says about the plot of the movie:
Four teenagers take a road trip to a Halloween scream park. Each one of them is captured and made part of the horrific attraction that they originally thought was fun and games.
Star Light- 2020
The second horror movie to be filmed in Graves County is Star Light. Star Light was released in 2020 and was filmed in Mayfield, Kentucky in 2017. Here is what Star Light's IMDB page says about the plot:
A teen's life is turned upside down when he helps a world-famous pop star on the run to escape her violent pursuers.
According to a quick Google search, it seems both of these movies are available on various streaming services.