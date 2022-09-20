Annual Fall Wine Walk Friday, September 30, 2022

The calendar says that Autumn begins this week. Our forecasted don't quite agree with that yet, but I'm sure that by September 30, 2022, mother nature will give us a cool evening to enjoy the Fall Wine Walk Presented by Romain Cross Pointe Auto Park in Downtown Evansville.

Girl's Night out / Guy's Night Out / Parent's Night Out

Many of the shops will have extended hours and specials, too. I like the freedom to stroll around with my wine samples and walk into stores. Yes, you can actually bring your special Fall Wine Walk glass into shops. Oh, and the samples are a little bigger this time, so you can shop longer between tastes.

Live Music

D.R. Bridges

Roy Carter

LaTasha Shemwell

Annabel Whitledge

What is a Mentalist?

MENTALIST: a magician who performs feats that apparently demonstrate extraordinary mental powers,

such as mind-reading.

The Mentalist sounds like the latest drama on CBS, but it's not. A real Mentalist will be wowing the crowd during the Fall Wine Walk.

Lewis B. Chaney on Lifestyles WEHT

Downtown Evansville Fall Wine Walk Tickets

Tickets are $20 per person and that includes three four-ounce tastes of Oliver wine, a commemorative tumbler, and a passport. Ticket prices increase to $30 per person 24-hours prior to the event. Many Downtown restaurants will feature special items during the Wine Walk.

New for the fall, registration will take place at 500 Main Street. Visit DowntownEvansville.com/WineWalk or Downtown Evansville Indiana on social media for more event details and to purchase tickets.

About Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District

Following a 2017 petition process of member property owners, the EID was formed in 2018 to provide benefits and services to member properties paid for by a special annual assessment on these properties. The EID builds a move active and inclusive Downtown Evansville. It enhances resident, consumer, investor, worker, and visitor experiences in Downtown Evansville. In 2022, the EID will produce 12 large-scale events in Downtown Evansville, welcoming over 50,000 people to the District.

