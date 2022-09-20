Did Illinois Really Pass a “Purge” Law – What’s the Truth?

This is one of the most controversial laws I've seen passed in decades. Some are referring to it as "The Purge" law that Illinois will put into effect on January 1, 2023. But, is it really what was represented in the movie "The Purge"? The truth is somewhere in between.

Big time disclaimer: I am NOT a political person and am not passing judgment on whether this is a good idea or a bad idea. All I want to do is drill down to whether this really is gonna make Illinois what society was in "The Purge" movies.

What is "The Purge" law just passed in Illinois?

I saw this law defined by MSN News. It says the following:

On January 1st of 2023 the ‘SAFE-T’ Act will commence in the state of Illinois. This act will get rid of the cash bail system in its entirety.

To be specific, it will create 12 "non-detainable offenses where the new law would end cash bail."

What offenses would be "non-detainable"?

MSN News says "second-degree murder, arson, drug-induced homicide, robbery, kidnapping, aggravated battery, burglary, intimidation, aggravated driving under the influence, fleeing and eluding, drug offenses, and threatening a public official" would be non-detainable.

The concept is to reduce the number of people who are incarcerated before they can have a trial.

What is the synopsis of the movie "The Purge"?

According to iMDB, the movie's plot was the following:

A wealthy family is held hostage for harboring the target of a murderous syndicate during the Purge, a 12-hour period in which any and all crime is legal.

Here's the trailer which sums up "The Purge" in a nutshell.

By definition, the SAFE-T Act in Illinois will not make any and all crime legal. However, it will only give prosecutors 2 days to decide if the accused are a threat to an individual. The concern that accused murderers or kidnappers will be back on the street is a valid one.

I would highly recommend that you read the SAFE-T Act specifics on the Illinois government website to determine whether you think it's a positive or negative development. To simplify it and say it will make the state a real life version of "The Purge" is not accurate.