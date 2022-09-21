Most of us will never realize a lifestyle like this. Ever. Now, you can see what it's like inside (and on top of) a more than $15 million dollar Chicago penthouse that even includes a jacuzzi on the roof.

This penthouse located at 800 North Michigan Avenue in Chicago would even put Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous to shame. Private elevator? Check. 360 degree views of Lake Michigan and the Chicago skyline? Done. A jacuzzi on the balcony above? Well, of course. Behold the best the Windy City has to offer.

See Inside a $15 Million Chicago Penthouse with a Jacuzzi on Roof

According to the Realtor listing, there are a total of 6 bedrooms and 6 1/2 bathrooms in this penthouse. The roof views of Chicago would allow for otherworldly entertaining that even Spiderman would be envious of. It all comes at a steep price though. As of this writing, the asking price is $15,750,000. Ouch. Gonna fall sadly short of that figure myself. You, however, may be a Kardashian where you have a bank account with the kind of crooked numbers needed to make this penthouse your home. If that's the case, all power to you.

For the rest of us fortunately looking at the pictures of life high above the Windy City is free.

