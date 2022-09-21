Indiana Photographer Captures Eerily Beautiful Picture of a Great Egret

Of all the kinds of photography, I think the one I appreciate the most is nature photography - more specifically, pictures of animals. In addition to having the right equipment to get the perfect shot, you also need to have patience, knowledge, and probably a little bit of luck. Jeff Basham is a photographer from northern Indiana, and one of his recent pictures exemplifies what I'm talking about.

Great Egret Getty Images loading...

The picture is of a great egret, a bird that is described as "a tall, long-legged wading bird with a long, S-curved neck and long, dagger-like bill" (allaboutbirds.org). Jeff spotted the egret doing what egrets do, wading in or near shallow water to hunt fish, frogs, and other small aquatic animals.

Great Egret Jeff Basham/JB Photo via Facebook loading...

The picture is unlike anything I've ever seen. For whatever reason, the great egret looks translucent and much of its skeleton is visible. I was trying to describe the photo to a friend, and the best analogy I could come up with was "imagine a bird in a wet t-shirt contest." That may be a little crude, but I'm not wrong. Ha!

Great Egret Getty Images for Lumix loading...

I'm assuming Jeff wasn't trying to capture a picture just like this, but he had the right equipment, he was patient, he was in the right area, and he got a little lucky. Regardless of the circumstances, and even though I have no idea what is exactly going on, the picture is really cool. Some of the folks who commented have a great take on the picture.

One person described the picture as "eerie" which I think is the perfect word - it is beautiful and neat, but also kind of eerie and spooky.

Someone else said, "Cool...looks like one of the dragons on GOT (Game of Thrones)."

Another commenter said, "REMINDS ME OF THE ALIEN ON AN OUTER LIMITS EPISODE FROM THE 60s TITLED 'WOLF 359.'"

And someone else said perhaps the egret was "blocking the light/sun so it can see the fish in the water better."

