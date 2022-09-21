WHAT IS CHICAGO'S MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM?

Ice Cream Lovers this is not a drill it is FOR REAL. Chicago has a museum dedicated strictly to the idea of all things ice cream.

Here's what Trip Advisor has to say about it;

CHICAGO'S LARGEST PLAYGROUND IS FILLED WITH UNLIMITED ICE CREAM! There is no museum in the world where you can learn about ice cream by riding on the pink Sprink-L line, putting your golf skills to the test in our Putt-Putt course or taking a dip in a pool filled with millions of sprinkles. This is the only place in the world where anything is possible. Get ready to be transported into a world where all your wildest ice cream dreams come true.

LAUREN MORRISON LAUREN MORRISON loading...

AN ICE CREAM BY ANY OTHER NAME

One of the "coolest" parts of the museum is that every staff member has their own ice cream name. If you were to be named after your favorite ice cream what would it be? Mine would be Angel Strawberry Cheesecake.

THE SCOOP ON THE MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM

There are tons of things to do when you visit the museum. While they do want you to put away your phone you should still probably take the time to take those super cool photos like our friends Lauren and Lucy Morrison did when they recently visited the museum in New York.

Add the Museum of Ice Cream to your bucket list it's two scoops of fun.

There are a total of 5 Ice Cream Museums around the world.