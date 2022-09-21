Owensboro native, and Christian country music musician, Steve Bridgmon just released a brand-new song and is set to release a deeply emotional memoir. He is making his book debut on Friday with "Three Things I Need from You".

The last couple of years are ones I'm sure former Owensboro resident Steve Bridgmon would like to forget. Not only did his beautiful sister succumb to Glioblastoma brain cancer, but he also lost his Dad to the coronavirus. In his soon-to-be-released book, Steve shares his story of faith, love, and survival during his most difficult days. Steve also just released a brand-new song and is nominated for 2 (two) Josie Music Awards. I couldn't be any prouder of my dear friend. He has been through so much and deserves all of this success.

Back in January 2020, I introduced you to Dr. Shannon Bridgmon Rinaldo, a 1991 graduate of Daviess County High School. At that time, she was battling glioblastoma brain cancer. Steve had just released his single, "Patiently Waiting" and was celebrating its success. The family was so proud when the single would eventually hit #1 in April 2020. Nobody was prouder than his baby sister, who inspired the song. Although new cancer was detected just a few months prior, the family never lost hope.

I asked Steve at the time how he was coping knowing his baby sister was so sick. "Faith is the backbone of what I do, and I’ve leaned on it for everything .. and faith has kept me from falling apart," he shared. "I'm just so proud of her and although she’s younger than me, she's my role model for perseverance."

Unfortunately, after her long fight, Shannon passed away on July 27th, 2020. Steve didn't have a minute to grieve. During this time his father contracted coronavirus and was really sick. Steve and I sent messages back and forth while he was boarding a plane to Texas for Shannon's funeral. He received a message that his Dad passed when he landed in Lubbock. Just four days after his sister passed away, Curtis Stephen “Steve” Bridgmon, 70, passed away on July 31st, 2020. He was crushed and beyond devastated.

Steve never lost his faith, and I remember telling him to keep a journal in case he decided to write a book. Well, that's exactly what he has done. On top of all of his tour dates, and finishing his new album, he finished writing his first book to be released on Friday, September 23rd, 2022. He shares the significance his faith holds during the difficult challenges he has faced. I'm beyond proud of my dear friend and all of his accomplishments. His sister and father are proud too.

"THREE THINGS I NEED FROM YOU" SET TO RELEASE

He shared the exciting news on social media. "Excited to announce an exclusive publishing and distribution deal through Amazon for “Three Things I Need from You” the story of my journey through grief, loss, and maneuvering myself through the ever-changing world of the music business. Things are happening! So excited to finally be able to tell the world my story." After a few setbacks, the book will finally be available! I've already preordered my copy and I can't wait to give it a read.

HOW TO ORDER "THREE THINGS I NEED FROM YOU"

"Your story is your story. It's no one else's, don't let someone else tell you how your story should be told." - Steve Bridgmon

Inspirational Country music artist Steve Bridgmon shares his journey through grief after tragedy, enlightenment, and ultimate triumph. From maneuvering himself through the Nashville music industry to reflecting on his childhood through his relationship with his sister, Shannon, Steve expresses himself through the experiences that made him who he is today and the people who helped guide the way. - Amazon.com



"GOD MUST BE LAUGHING" - CLIMBING UP THE CHARTS

Steve recently released his new single "God Must Be Laughing". It's been climbing up the charts ever since the release date. It's one of my all-time favorites of his. I asked Steve what his father would think of the song.

I just know he would love this new song. It really is about him and the stories he used to tell me about him growing up and being reckless. When I heard the demo I knew I had to record it.

I'm sure he would love it! Based on its early success, it seems everyone is loving it.

"Wow! Up a notch this week to #7 .. thanks to all the DJs and stations spinning this song .. it’s such a blessing.



THANK YOU! Can’t believe I’ve hit the iTunes chart again… this is amazing … but since the song dropped, you can add it for FREE to your Spotify playlist! Click below to listen for FREE!", Steve shared an update earlier in the week



