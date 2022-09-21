Wilderness at the Smokies in Tennessee to Offer Holiday Happenings in Fall & Winter 2022

Wilderness at the Smokies is a family-friendly resort located in Sevierville, Tennessee. In honor of its 15th anniversary, the lodge announced a huge expansion coming in the fall of 2023. The investment would add 40,000 square feet to the property with its new waterpark additions. Let us take a closer look at what this expansion will entail.

Coming Soon: Switchback Mountain

A brand new three-story water coaster named Switchback Mountain is going to make a big splash with thrill seekers. The water coaster will feature three steep drops, high speeds, and the premier of a new ride technology. It will be the first water coaster in the world that offers Reverse AquaLucent effects. Another new addition is the Forbidden Caverns Lazy River which will immersive tunnel with color-changing LED kaleidoscope lighting, mirrors, and projections. The third item in the expansion project is making the rooftop area larger by adding Lookout Lagoon, complete with a glass-edged pool. There will also be dining options at the Peak Rooftop Bar and Grill. There will also be cabanas for guests and an entertainment stage. The rooftop area will be elevator accessible.

Holidays at Wilderness at the Smokies

Heading to the smokies sooner than fall of 2023? Well, Wilderness at the Smokies is offering up some fun events over the holiday season!

Safe and fun for everyone in the family! There will be coloring contests, a trick-or-treat trail, a virtual Halloween costume contest, and a Jack-o-Lantern contest. Don't forget to check out Monty's Halloween Bash which will be set up in the conference room! For more info on the Halloween activities being offered check out their website.

Ice Skating returns to the Wilderness at the Smokies this year in their very own Winter Wonderland! Beginning on November 11th it will run through January 15th! Come take part in this holiday tradition, the 3,200 square foot wave pool is set to transform yet again into an ice rink. Also to be enjoyed at the rink are holiday lights, music, snacks, and hot chocolate. For complete details, visit https://www.wildernessatthesmokies.com/blog/ice-skating-is-returning-november-11-2022-january-15-2023.

Christmas

Santa’s Workshop

In Santa’s workshop kids can bring out their creative side, where there will be cookie decorating, holiday crafts, and even the opportunity to write a letter and mail to Santa. There will also be appearances by both Santa and story time with Mrs. Claus throughout the holiday season. Details can be found here: https://www.wildernessatthesmokies.com/blog/holiday-happenings-2022.