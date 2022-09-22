13 Haunted Mazes & More Crafted With Terror At This Kentucky Screampark

Halloween events and activities are popping up all over the bluegrass. There's a Kentucky Screampark that absolutely careers scaring its "victims" I mean visitors every year.

WHAT IS TALON FALLS EVENT VENUE/ADVENTURE PARK/SCREAMPARK?

Talon Event Venue is basically a one-stop shop for all your events, weddings, receptions, and more.

TALON FALLS ADVENTURE PARK-We could literally spend the entire day inside the park. channel your inner kid or let your own kids do the Treasure Mine Dig, Corn Maze, Hayrides, Pumpkin Alley, Grass Hopper Jump, Crow’s Nest Tree Houses, Pedal Carts, Kids Zip Lines, Bungee Trampolines, Catch a Cab Train, 80′ Super Slide, Tire Mountain, Kiddie Island Beach, Duck Races, Face Painting, Inflatables and Food Concession.

Race your friends!

Bounce out some energy on the giant jump pad.

Take a ride on the train.

TALON ESCAPE takes you to an escape experience with different themed rooms. You have one hour to try and make your way out. Here are the four escape scenarios;

BACK TO THE FUTURE-Time Travelers Needed! Help Professor Eugene get his time machine back. Work your way through the past and future to solve puzzles, crack codes, and work as a team.

THE SPELL-Witches and vampires have been at war for ages. This coven of witches has been trying to put to death the last vampire but failed, and in the attempt, they all perished.

ANTIDOTE-One of your team members has been bitten by a zombie. Infiltrate the facility and find the antidote before the virus takes over your team member and the zombie horde returns.

DO YOU LOVE BEING SCARED?

Get your fill of terror at Talon Screampark. This over-the-top Halloween attraction has been in operation since 2011. It is family-owned and operated. They have 13 haunted mazes for folks to attempt to escape. Even better after the Halloween Season is over they will continue to scare with their Flashlight Fright Nights on November 4th & 5th. Their haunted house goes dark and very dim flashlights come out to see if you can find your way through.

And don't worry Talon Falls is just a short drive from the Tri-State area in Paducah, Kentucky.

