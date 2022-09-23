This weekend is going to be absolutely beautiful and the perfect weekend to get out and hit the huge neighborhood sales in Owensboro. One neighborhood has over 50 sales.

WHAT TO KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

Thoroughbred Acres is located right off the bypass at Carter Road. Now let me warn you of a few things. Unless you have been in the neighborhood you may want to familiarize yourself with it. It has lots of nooks and crannies. You can get lost in a quick second and be somewhere over the rainbow if you aren't careful.

GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS loading...

Get our free mobile app

PROFESSIONAL YARD SALE ADVICE

I pride myself on being the know-all for anything rummage or yard sale around these parts. Here are a few things I would suggest you do to make the trip more enjoyable;

Scope things out the night before. Take the map and figure out your plan

Take cash. Most folks only accept cash but some are moving towards PayPal/Venmo

Carpool. Grab your friends and take a big vehicle and load up on the bargains.

Take your own tote bags it makes it easier to shop.

Stop and get coffee and be ready to shop until you drop and then go have lunch.

Thoroughbred Acres always has a great variety of items. I have found clothing, household, toys, and so much more. Make sure to be mindful of others and stay off your phones while you're driving. There will be people everywhere and crossing the streets and distracted so make sure you are on your A game if you go.

Finally, HAVE FUN!!!!!

HERE'S THE LIST OF SALES

THROROUGHBRED ACRES FB THOROUGHBRED ACRES FB loading...

THROROUGHBRED ACRES FB THOROUGHBRED ACRES FB loading...

THROROUGHBRED ACRES FB THOROUGHBRED ACRES FB loading...