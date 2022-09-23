With fall finally here and the temperatures dropping into more manageable weather, it is a wonderful time to get outside and enjoy the crisp air, the soon-to-be changing leaves, and a new four-legged friend.

Rent-A-Dog

If you're like me and love animals but just aren't ready to commit to a new full-time four-legged family member, you're in luck! One Evansville area animal rescue offers a Rent-A-Dog program, allowing you to spend an hour, a day, or even a weekend with a pupper that otherwise would just be waiting in the shelter until their forever family shows up.

attachment-mathew-smith-gM6QroS17aw-unsplash Photo by Mathew Smith on Unsplash loading...

No Long-Term Commitment

What's the benefit of renting a dog? You get to experience the fun and excitement of being a dog owner without the long-term commitment and for the dog, they get a break from shelter life to experience life on the outside. Plus, when you share photos and videos of your rented shelter dog, you increase their chance of being seen by their perfect forever human! It's a win-win.

Get our free mobile app

How It Works

So how do you rent a dog from It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue? I am so glad you asked! Stop by It Takes a Village, located at 1417 North Stockwell Road in Evansville, right next to the Stockwell Inn, during their regular business hours.

Tuesdays 12-5 pm

Wednesdays 12-7 pm

Thursdays 12-5 pm

Fridays 12-5 pm

Saturdays 10 am-5 pm

Before You Go

Be sure you bring your driver's license. You'll fill out and sign a short form and then the volunteers at It Takes a Village will pair you with a dog. Then you just take the dog for an outing for an hour, a day, or even a weekend.

attachment-wade-austin-ellis-FtuJIuBbUhI-unsplash Photo by Wade Austin Ellis on Unsplash loading...

Things to Do With Your Rental Pup

Take that pup to the park. Take that doggo to Starbucks for a Pup Cup. Let it cuddle in your bed or curl up on the couch to binge Netflix, but most importantly take lots and lots of photos and videos and share, share, share! It really is that easy. Post that pooch on your socials. Who knows, maybe just maybe, your rental will turn into an adoption.