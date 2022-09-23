Little Boy Struggles to Stay Awake Driving Toy Razor Around Indiana Backyard [WATCH]

I know being tired all too well. My body has yet to get used to a radio morning show schedule and it's going on 15 years. Getting up at 3:15 am is so hard. This natural-born night owl will never be able to get used to that kind of schedule.

It doesn't matter how much coffee I drink, either. I get so tired my eyes just won't stay open. There have been times, I have had to pull over, in a parking lot, to take a 10-minute power nap just to be able to make it home.

My sleepy driving can be very dangerous, so try to be super conscious of how I feel to ensure I get home safely. But, when I'm at home, it's game on. If I sit down on the couch, I'll fall asleep. I feel like those babies and toddlers who, no matter what they're doing, just can't keep their eyes open. Even driving their toy side-by-side Razor around in their Evansville, Indiana backyard.

Hudson refused to take his nap and wished to drive around in his Polaris RZR side-by-side vehicle. Too many chocolate glasses of milk lead him to cruise the backyard while falling asleep mid-drive!

I love it when they try to finish eating, but they are so tired, they start to doze off in their highchair. LOL

[Viral Hog via Rumble]

