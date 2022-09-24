Apple Music will serve as the official partner of the halftime show at Super Bowl LVII in 2023. The streaming service and the NFL announced the news Friday (Sept. 23), marking the first time the show has changed partners in 10 years.

Apple Music shared the news with a simple tweet reading, "See you in February," and a video effectively announcing the update, which the NFL retweeted. Apple Music Vice President Oliver Schusser also shared his enthusiasm for the company to serve in its new role.

"Music and sports hold a special place in our hearts, so we're very excited Apple Music will be part of music and football's biggest stage," Schusser says in a statement, as Pop Culture reports. "We're looking forward to even more epic performances next year and beyond with the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show."

The music platform replaces Pepsi, which has served as the sponsor of the halftime show since Super Bowl XLVII in February 2013. Pepsi announced its departure from its role as sponsor in May.

"After 10 years of iconic Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show performances, we have decided it’s time to pass the mic," the company wrote on social media at the time. "Thank you to the amazing artists and fans who helped us create some incredible moments along the way. Now on to the next stage."

Super Bowl LVII will take place on Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The 2022 Pepsi Halftime show made headlines and took home three Creative Arts Emmy Awards as Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar put on a nostalgic performance full of '90s and 2000s hits.

Country singers haven't often performed at the Super Bowl halftime show. Fans may remember when Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt and the Judds teamed up for a performance in 1994, and Shania Twain took the stage in 2003.

Country Stars Who Have Performed at the Super Bowl