In my former life, before the radio personality became my career, I was a teacher of theatre. I miss teaching so much. I loved watching the kids discover gifts and talents they never realized they had. It was also very rewarding to be able to comfort them and work to make them feel better when they needed someone to listen to them or a shoulder to cry on.

Get our free mobile app

I worked every day to give them an experience that might replace anything bad going on in their lives. Teachers do that every day. They not only teach kids academics, but they also teach them about life.

Kentucky teacher helps flood victims find a little happiness with his Post-It murals

Tyler Watts teaches 2nd grade at Letcher Elementary School in Whitesburg, KY. He is also known to many in his community and on social media as the Post-It Picasso. On Facebook, he has added that title to his name.

Tyler Watts - Post-It Picasso/Facebook Tyler Watts - Post-It Picasso/Facebook loading...

Look at his classroom!

Tyler has been making magnificent Post-It murals for years, but this year, they were needed more than ever. Due to the devastating flooding in his community, he's working hard to make his students, their families, neighbors, and the entire state of Kentucky happy with his murals in business and store windows.

These are amazing. Take a look at his unique, creative, and wonderful murals.

Post-It Note Murals in Kentucky

Ernie is sticking out his tongue.

Tyler Watts Post-It Piccaso/Facebook Tyler Watts Post-It Piccaso/Facebook loading...

Bert is eyeing Cookie Monster's cookie.

Tyler Watts Post-It Piccaso/Facebook Tyler Watts Post-It Piccaso/Facebook loading...

I think Bert is actually smiling for once. He must love the murals, too.

Tyler Watts Post-It Piccaso/Facebook Tyler Watts Post-It Piccaso/Facebook loading...

Mario Brothers make everybody smile.

Tyler Watts Post-It Piccaso/Facebook Tyler Watts Post-It Piccaso/Facebook loading...

It's the Great Pumpkin.

Tyler Watts Post-It Piccaso/Facebook Tyler Watts Post-It Piccaso/Facebook loading...

The Muppets are already getting ready for Christmas.

Tyler Watts Post-It Piccaso/Facebook Tyler Watts Post-It Piccaso/Facebook loading...

Hello Kitty is so adorable.

Tyler Watts Post-It Piccaso/Facebook Tyler Watts Post-It Piccaso/Facebook loading...

The public library is decked out with Disney.

Tyler Watts Post-It Piccaso/Facebook Tyler Watts Post-It Piccaso/Facebook loading...

Cindy Lou and The Grinch are the perfect way to cheer everybody up.

Tyler Watts Post-It Piccaso/Facebook Tyler Watts Post-It Piccaso/Facebook loading...

Even the bad guys can bring smiles to faces.

Tyler Watts Post-It Piccaso/Facebook Tyler Watts Post-It Piccaso/Facebook loading...

The Nightmare Before Christmas is one of my favorites.

Tyler Watts Post-It Piccaso/Facebook Tyler Watts Post-It Piccaso/Facebook loading...

Tyler is so amazing and his murals are incredible. He says that it takes 1,000 to 10,000 post-its to create each mural.

Tyler Watts Post-It Piccaso/Facebook Tyler Watts Post-It Piccaso/Facebook loading...

Thank you, Tyler, for making the world a better place, every day.

{LEX18]

SWEET: Here are the most popular Halloween candies

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today From: 25 ways you could be saving money today] These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [