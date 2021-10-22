Vote for the Best High School Marching Band in Southern Indiana – Standings [Update 1]

The 2021 high school marching band season coming to a dramatic conclusion, with the Indiana semi-state and state competitions coming up in the next couple of weeks. Several bands from southern Indiana are still competing, hoping to bring home a state championship for their school, and we wish them all the luck in the world. We also want to congratulate the rest of the marching bands that are done with the 2021 season.

Not long ago, we put up a poll asking you to vote for the best high school marching band in southern Indiana, and the response has been HUGE. The amount of votes that have come in so far just confirms what I already knew - the marching band fans are passionate, loyal, and just a little bit crazy. Haha!

Here's a little glimpse of how the voting has gone so far...

It's apparent that there is a pretty big gap between the top two schools and the rest of the field, but believe me, there is still plenty of time for any of these schools to make a comeback. Don't give up hope!

We are going to keep the poll open until 11:59pm on Thursday, October 28th. Liberty and I will announce the winning marching band on Friday, October 29th during the MY Morning Show. Keep scrolling to get to the poll, and KEEP VOTING!

I was lucky enough to be the man on the mic for a couple of band competitions this year (thank again to Bosse and Reitz for letting me do my thing) and I have seen firsthand how passionate marching band fans can be - some of them have flown right past passionate and are just plain crazy. They're so passionate and supportive because they know how much time and energy, how much blood, sweat, and tears go into the programs that are put on the field each week. It is no small feat and it is most definitely worthy of all our support.

*These choices are in no particular order, I promise.

