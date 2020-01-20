Funeral Arrangements Set for 6-Year-Old Boonville Girl Who Died After a Tree Fell on Her

The family of Elliana Cobb released the details of her funeral service Monday afternoon. The 6-year-old Boonville resident died Saturday after a tree fell on her while walking in the woods with her grandfather.

Her obituary on the Koehler Funeral Home website describes her as "a sweet friendly little girl full of sunshine, smiles, silliness and jokes," who is survived by her parents, and her sisters Maci and Amelia, among others.

Visitation services will be held at Koehler in Boonville on Wednesday (January 22nd, 2020) from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and again from 10:00 a.m. till 11:00 a.m. on Thursday (January 23, 2020) followed immediately by funeral services.

A GoFundMe account set up Sunday to help the family cover the costs of services remains open. If you'd like to make a contribution, click the button below.

If you'd like to send flowers to let the family know they're in your thoughts and prayers, you can do so through the Koehler Funeral Home Tribute Store.

Our thoughts are with Elliana's friends and family during this incredibly difficult time.