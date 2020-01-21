Warrick Humane Society Teaming Up with the Easter Bunny to Egg Yards this Easter

One of my fondest memories as a child was waking up on Easter morning and hunting down all my eggs that EB would leave for me. That was fun! I learned when I grew up that adults have to help EB get all of those eggs stuffed and hidden. Bummer...

So, this year, the Warrick Humane Society is teaming up with the Easter Bunny and will be stuffing and "egging" homes this Easter.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

According to their Facebook event:

Let WHS save you the hassle of filling and hiding Easter eggs on Easter morning by having the Easter Bunny egg your front yard! We will be offering this service on Friday April 10th and Saturday April 11th. Delivery will be in the evening.

1 large egg with a note from the Easter Bunny + 25 candy filled eggs- $35

1 large egg with a note from the Easter Bunny + 50 candy filled eggs- $45

1 large egg with a note from the Easter Bunny + 75 candy filled eggs- $55

**Don't forget Fido! Add on 10 eggs filled with doggie treats - $10**

Please note- delivery for each evening will be limited, so please register and pre-pay in advance. Delivery is limited to just Warrick County at this time. All proceeds go directly to the shelter and the animals in our care!

To register, please contact Kim at WHSassistantdirector@gmail.com.

*If your child has dietary restrictions, please contact Kim to discuss non-edible options.