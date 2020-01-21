Every time I see an Opossum, I get creeped out. To me, they look like nature made a huge, horror film, type mistake. But, I'm also an animal lover, so, I have been known to about wreck the car swerving to avoid hitting one crossing the road.

Nature has a wonderful way of giving us exactly what we need. Just like how bats defend our backyards against mosquitos, Opossums actually protect us too, (each Opossum kills around 5000 ticks, PER WEEK) So, let's protect them too, Especially during colder` weather.



If you don't believe the opossums are one of superhero's of your backyard, here is more proof.

More cool facts about Opossums.