Newburgh Named As One Of The Best Places To Live In Indiana

The town of Newburgh just received a huge honor by being named as one of the best places to live in the state of Indiana.

The Camber of Commerce ranked Newburgh as the 8th best city in Indiana. That is the highest any town in the Tri-State area was ranked. That's great news for Newburgh!

According to the Chamber of Commerce, the methodology they used is as follows:

We ranked a total of 2,509 qualified cities (those with populations above 25,000 and enough data for analysis) by five factors: employment (number of establishments, median earnings); housing (owner-occupied housing with a mortgage, monthly housing costs); quality of life (work commute, poverty levels); education (percentage with a bachelor’s degree or higher); and health (obesity ratios).

Other towns in our area that made the list included Vincennes at number 27, and Evansville at number 31. You can see the full list by the Chamber of Commerce by clicking here.