Heart-Shaped Chick-fil-A: What She Really Wants On Valentine’s Day

This Valentine's Day, forget flowers and chocolate. Nothing says "I love you" quite like heart-shaped Chick-fil-A containers full of nuggets.

That's right, you can swing by a participating Chick-fil-A restaurant to pick up a 30-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets, 10-count Chick-n-Minis or 6-count Chocolate Chunk Cookies in a heart-shaped container. Imagine the look of pure joy on her face when you surprise her with this:

Just make sure you don't eat them before you give them to her...I know how tempting that can be...better yet, get one for yourself, just to be on the safe side.

According to Chick-fil-A, these heart-shaped trays will be available at participating restaurants for a limited time, beginning January 20 until February 29, 2020, while supplies last. You know how busy Chick-fil-A can get, so don't wait until the last minute!

It should be noted that this offer will not be available on the Chick-fil-A App, so you will want to check with your local restaurant to confirm. I reached out to Chick-fil-A Cross Pointe in Evansville to see if they will be participating this year. I'm awaiting a response, but I will update this post as soon as I get confirmation.