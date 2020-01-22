The Kentucky Castle Is For Sale, Take a Look Inside

Whether you are a huge fan of Cinderella's castle or everything Game of Thrones, you have dreamed of either staying or living in a castle. My mom used to have a castle calendar that featured photos from all over the world. I even kept the calendar to use as backdrops for m,y Barbie marries her handsome prince, plays.

You don't have to go over seas or very far, at all, to see a gorgeous castle. The Kentucky Castle is located in Versailles, KY. It's a beautiful 19,355 square ft. medieval-style stone castle surrounded by a stone wall on 53-acres. The castle was built in 1980 and has 17 rooms. Bought in 2017, it was completely renovated at a cost of $2 million. It is now used as a hotel and events center.

The Kentucky Castle is now for sale. Take a look.

Silvestri Real Estate

[SOURCE: Silvestri Real Estate]