How Much Are The Cheapest Super Bowl LIV Tickets

The stage is set for the Kansas City Chiefs to take on the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LIV. If you want to go, you might want to know how much it is going to cost you.

The Super Bowl this year will be on February 2nd in Miami, Florida. I was curious as to how much tickets might be for the game. What I found blew my mind.

I know that every year, the Super Bowl is always one of the biggest events, and that comes with a big price to pay if you want to attend. So I wanted to know how much the cheapest tickets to the game are. I went straight to Ticketmaster and found that the cheapest ticket to the game this year is $4,995!

That's a nosebleed single ticket too! Look, I know you get to go to the Super Bowl and you get to see Jennifer Lopez preform at halftime, but that is a lot of money for a game. I'd have to save up for quite some time to be able to afford one of those tickets. How they pack these stadiums year after year is beyond me. Plus if you're at the game, you miss out on the famous Super Bowl commercials. That's one of the main reasons some people watch the game.

Oh, and in case you were wondering what the most expensive ticket for Super Bowl LIV is, you're going to be spending $16,800.

So if you plan on attending a Super Bowl in the future, you might want to put back your tax return and then some if you want a decent seat. As far as this year goes, I will just watch it from the comfort of my own home.

Super Bowl LIV will air live on Fox with kickoff at 5:30 CST.