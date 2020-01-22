Nickelback Announces 2020 Tour w/ Stone Temple Pilots Indy Show

This is a safe space, it's ok to admit that you like Nickelback. It's also ok to be excited about their 2020 tour. The band is celebrating the 15th anniversary of their 'All the Right Reasons' album. That's the name of the tour, and we can expect to hear all of the hits from that album and more. Stone Temple Pilots will join Nickelback on the tour.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, January 23rd, but Nickelback Fan Club members get early access to tickets and VIP Packages in the exclusive presale that starts today Wednesday, January 22nd at 10:00 A.M. local time.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The tour will roll into the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, IN June 26, 2020. Get tickets HERE.