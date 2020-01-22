Never has there been a more iconic car in the horror genre than the bloodthirsty and vengeful 1958 Plymouth Fury known as Christine. Based off of the novel by Stephen King and adapted to the big screen in 1983 by John Carpenter. Most of the cars used for filming have been destroyed on set but one in particular survived, was raffled off on New Year's Eve 1983 and is now up for auction at MecumAuction. Here are some of the highlights from the listening of this beautiful car:

This Plymouth Fury is one of very few known surviving Christines used to produce the movie. One of the star cars from the film, this Fury was used for close-up beauty shots meant to drive home the point that Christine was stunningly gorgeous. This car was given away in a promotional raffle to promote the film on New Year’s Eve on USA Network’s show “Night Flight.” Roughly 40,000 people entered the sweepstakes, but Scott Edminster was the lucky winner. It has undergone a comprehensive restoration and is powered by a small-block Wedge V-8 engine fed by dual 4-barrel carburetors perched atop an Offenhauser intake manifold. Backed by a TorqueFlite pushbutton automatic transmission, the car also features power steering and power brakes and is finished in requisite Christine red with a white top. The interior is two-tone red with vinyl and cloth and features the famous AM radio, known as “Christine’s Voice,” red carpeting, correct trim and the Fury-specific 150 MPH speedometer. Rolling on wide whitewall tires with full-size wheel covers, a bumper sticker adorns the rear bumper reading, “Watch out for me, I am pure evil, I am Christine.” Of course, that was never seen in the film “Christine,” but movie buffs may remember seeing it in the movie, “Cat’s Eye,” another Stephen King adaptation in which Christine made a cameo appearance.

It is estimated that the car is work $400,000 - $500,000. While I certainly don't have that kind of cash laying around, you might. One thing is for sure, it's a ride like no other.