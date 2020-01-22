Portion of Highway 41 In Evansville Closed

INDOT has closed a section of southbound Highway 41 in Evansville due to a bridge strike.

All southbound lanes of U.S. 41 at the Pigeon Creek bridge in Evansville are closed due to a bridge strike involving an oversize vehicle. All northbound lanes will remain open. However, according to the Evansville Police Department, "the southbound U.S. 41 bridge is expected to remain closed through at least the morning rush hour Wednesday as INDOT bridge engineers inspect the structure and determine the extent of repairs needed for the bridge to safely reopen."

As you may recall, the bridge was closed in 2019 to make repairs, and a detour for motorists involved them taking the Diamond Ave. exit ramp to bypass the bridge and get back on to U.S. 41. You might experience some delays, so it would be wise to take an alternate route, if possible.

According to the post made by the Evansville Police Department, INDOT will provide additional updates on the condition of the bridge, repairs needed, and timeline for reopening the bridge Wednesday once engineers have performed a thorough inspection.

We will continue to update you as more information on the reopening of the bridge becomes available.