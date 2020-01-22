Ever wonder how a car is assembled? The Toyota plant gives free plant tours weekdays where approximately 1,500 cars are made daily!

Celebrating over 20 years at their Princeton, Indiana location, you can watch how cars are made at Toyota including the Highlander, Highlander Hybrid, Sienna, and the Sequoia.

Your first stop will be at the Visitors Center with interactive displays. Then, you'll hop on a tram and visit two Body Weld areas where you'll see lots of robots. The Customer Satisfaction Line takes care of the doors, hood, etc. And then there's still more to see - engines, axles, seats, and other car parts being assembled right before your eyes

Before you take the tour, here's some guidelines:

A valid photo ID is required for each adult scheduled for the tour.

No carry-on is permitted in the Visitor Center, including purses, backpacks, briefcases, or bags of any kind. For your convenience, personal lockers are available for you to store your belongings during the tour. Long-sleeves, long pants and closed-toe shoes are required for the plant tour.

Photos are encouraged in the Visitor Center, but are not allowed inside the plant. Cameras, cell phones and all other recording devices must be stored before the plant tour. Children with families must be at least 6 years old to take the tour, and accompanied by an adult.

Children with school groups must be 4th grade or above to take the tour. School groups require one adult present on the tour for every 15 students.

Toyota Motor Manufacturing reserves the right to reschedule any tour.

Note: You must submit all the names of every member of your group at least 10 days before your tour date.

Toyota has established strict safety guidelines for the tours. Children must be at least 6 years old and accompanied by an adult. Most tours take about 75 minutes total time. Learn more and sign up to schedule your plant tour or call 812-387-2266 or 888-696-8211. Reservations are suggested #FreeToursatToyota

Tours are available daily (CST) Monday through Friday

9:30 am

11:30 am

1:30 pm

7 pm ( 1st and 3rd Tuesdays only)

Source: Tour Toyota