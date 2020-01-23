Scotland has the Loch Ness Monster. West Virginia has the Mothman. Boonville has a Ape/Sloth Hybrid, apparently. This is news to me too.

I've lived in Boonville, Indiana, most of my life. I've heard stories of mountain lions in the coal mines, Black Annie in the woods near Scales Lake, but this is the first time I have heard of a cryptid (an animal, such as Sasquatch or the Loch Ness Monster, that has been claimed to exist but never proven to exist) creature roaming the area.

Supposedly, a sloth/ape hybrid was spotted in Boonville around 1937. The town even set out traps to try to capture this creature, according to the video "The History of Hoosier Cryptids- [Indi]android Ep. 10" .

There's a theory that local landowners started the rumor to keep people from stealing their blackberries. Did people really spot this creature? Was it just landowners trying to keep others off of their properties? No one can say for sure. The topic is somewhat intriguing to me. So if you have anymore knowledge or news stories about this creature that once roamed the town of Boonville, I would love to hear them. Shoot me an email at travis@wkdq.com .

You can check out the YouTube video that I referenced earlier below.