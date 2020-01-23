Borrowed Hearts (Shaped by FAITH)
Tina Hurm, board member with Borrowed Hearts of Owensboro and Board President Amanda Van Bussum share why they are so passionate about helping families in foster care through Borrowed Hearts.
Borrowed Hearts Foundation strives to provide support and resources for children in foster care and the families that care for them.
The Mission of Borrowed Hearts is to lead the efforts in which every foster family attains the rights to clothing, hygiene, development and a loving support system.
Their vision is to help foster families SHINE by sharing, helping, inspiring, nourishing and educating.
Hear all about Borrowed Hearts Owensboro on Shaped by Faith with Theresa Rowe this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 8AM on 99.1FM, WOMI Owensboro 1490 AM, or WGBF Evansville 1280 AM.
Location: 1705 W. 2nd Street
Owensboro, Kentucky 42301
January Open Hours:
These are the dates and times they are open to volunteer and to shop for FREE!
Saturday, 1/4: 9-11AM
Sunday, 1/5: 11:30AM-1:30PM
Tuesday, 1/7: 1:30-3:30PM
Saturday, 1/11: 1:00-3:00PM
Tuesday, 1/14: 1:30-3:30PM
Saturday, 1/18: 10:00AM-12:00Noon
Tuesday, 1/21: 1:30-3:30PM
Friday, 1/24: 4:00-6:00PM
Sunday, 1/26: 11:30AM-1:30PM
Monday, 1/27: 3:00-5:00PM
Tuesday, 1/28: 2:30-4:30PM