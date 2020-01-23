Borrowed Hearts (Shaped by FAITH)

Tina Hurm, board member with Borrowed Hearts of Owensboro and Board President Amanda Van Bussum share why they are so passionate about helping families in foster care through Borrowed Hearts.

Borrowed Hearts Foundation strives to provide support and resources for children in foster care and the families that care for them.

The Mission of Borrowed Hearts is to lead the efforts in which every foster family attains the rights to clothing, hygiene, development and a loving support system.

Their vision is to help foster families SHINE by sharing, helping, inspiring, nourishing and educating.

Hear all about Borrowed Hearts Owensboro on Shaped by Faith with Theresa Rowe this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 8AM on 99.1FM, WOMI Owensboro 1490 AM, or WGBF Evansville 1280 AM.

Location: 1705 W. 2nd Street

Owensboro, Kentucky 42301

January Open Hours:

These are the dates and times they are open to volunteer and to shop for FREE!

Saturday, 1/4: 9-11AM

Sunday, 1/5: 11:30AM-1:30PM

Tuesday, 1/7: 1:30-3:30PM

Saturday, 1/11: 1:00-3:00PM

Tuesday, 1/14: 1:30-3:30PM

Saturday, 1/18: 10:00AM-12:00Noon

Tuesday, 1/21: 1:30-3:30PM

Friday, 1/24: 4:00-6:00PM

Sunday, 1/26: 11:30AM-1:30PM

Monday, 1/27: 3:00-5:00PM

Tuesday, 1/28: 2:30-4:30PM