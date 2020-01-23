Express Is Closing 31 Stores In 20 States By The End Of The Month

Express is just the latest store to announce that they will be closing several locations, and more closings are expected.

According to Today, Express plans to close 31 stores in 20 states by the end of the month as they look to revive their brand and to stay afloat.

The company expects to close approximately 100 stores by 2022. This includes nine stores that have already closed in 2019, 31 by the end of January 2020, and an additional 35 by the end of January 2021, according to the company's press release.

The stores closing this month are in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

As for right now, the Express inside of Eastland Mall in Evansville will remain in business, but with more store closings expected to come, we will keep a close eye on the fate of our location here in the Tri-State.