Get FREE chicken wings at Buffalo Wild Wings if the Big Game between Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers goes into overtime!

If we're lucky, we could be chowing down some FREE boneless or traditional 5/6 ct chicken wings from BWW...but, not on February 2nd, the Big Game Day.

Here's the Buffalo Wild Wings promise:

If the professional football game on February 2 is extended into an overtime period, Buffalo Wild Wings will make available one free order of boneless or traditional snack-sized or 5/6 count chicken wings (depending on location) to all patrons who visit any of our participating U.S. or Canada locations on February 17, 2020, between the hours of 4-7 p.m. local time. No purchase is necessary to redeem the free wings. This promotion is available for dine-in orders only. Limit of one free order per customer. Only available at indicated times and date. While supplies last.