Boonville Woman Battling Cancer Receives Phone Call From Reba McEntire

In case you needed another reason to love Reba, here's one that will truly make your heart smile.

Lisa Tapley is a Boonville woman who is currently battling Glioblastoma, a terminal brain cancer. I spoke with Lisa's sister, Dixie, who shared Lisa's story with me. Since September of 2018 she has been through several surgeries, chemo, and other treatments. Recently, Lisa decided to stop all treatments and spend the time she has left with her friends and family.

Her favorite artist, is Reba McEntire. Her family had been trying to make her wish of meeting and singing with Reba come true for a little while now. Although Reba's schedule has been busy, she still wanted to take the time to reach out to Lisa.

Earlier today, Lisa was surprised with a special phone call from Reba. As you know, Reba will be coming to the Ford Center in March. Lisa will be in attendance at the concert. However, I don't know how that concert can top this special moment between Lisa and Reba.

Reba didn't have to take time out of her day to call a complete stranger, but she did. That is a testament to the person that Reba really is. I know that Lisa, and her family, will be forever grateful for Reba reaching out to her.

Lisa's husband, Melvin, is a Captain with the Princeton Fire Department. The Princeton Fire Territory has set up a fund to help offset medical costs and help them enjoy the time they have together. 100% of all proceeds in this fund will go directly to the family. To donate to this cause, you can take cash or check to any Fifth Third Bank branch and deposit it in the Lisa Tapley Benefit Fund. You can also mail a check to the local branch at:

Fifth Third Bank

1506 W. Broadway

Princeton, IN. 47670

Please make checks out to the Lisa Tapley Benefit Fund

If you have a sweet tooth and want to participate in the cinnamon roll fundraiser put on by Penny Goddard. Orders will be taken until January 29th at 3pm and order pickup will be at Princeton Fire Station 1 (by the pool) on Saturday, February 1st at 2pm. To order, message Penny on FB or call 812-779-6260.