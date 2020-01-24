USI Accounting Students Offering Free Tax Preparations

Tax season is creeping up quick, and if the thought of scraping your nails across a chalkboard sounds more appealing than preparing your return, I have good news, you can have them done for you free of charge thanks to some students at USI. Accounting students a the Romain College of Business on the University of Southern Indiana campus, to be exact.

The students will prepare federal and state tax preparation for free to "middle-to-low income earners, senior citizens, students, and international students," according to a post on their Facebook page.

The service is available every Monday in February, as well as Monday, March 2nd, and Monday, March 16th at 5:00 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Appointments are required and can be made calling 812-464-1718.

Once scheduled, you'll need to make sure you bring social security cards and photo IDs for yourself, your spouse, and any independents you'll be listing on your return. You'll also need to bring any applicable tax forms (W-2s, 1099s, etc.), and last year's tax returns (if you still have them).

Something to keep in mind, the service is not available to business or rental property owners. Hopefully, you already have an accountant in place to handle that.

[Source: USI Romain College of Business on Facebook]