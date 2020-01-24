You Can Now Stay The Night At Lamasco On Franklin

Ever been out on Franklin and hate having to drive home after a night of fun? Now you can!

Franklin Street has so much to offer and I have personally dabbled in all the fun. The one thing I hate is planning a night out and then having to worry about how I am getting home. Now, I no longer have to worry!

Lamasco Bar and Grill on Franklin Street is a delicious place for breakfast, lunch, dinner and of course live music and great drinks. It's a one stop shop. Owner Amy Word is one of the best entrepreneurs and has branched out with other businesses aside from Lamasco. One that she recently decided to embark on was an Airbnb. You may not know, but there is a loft above the main floor of Lamasco and it's now available to rent!

Photo: Airbnb, Amy

The Lamasco Loft is great for those who are planning a weekend on Franklin Street. This way you aren't worrying about getting from point A to point B and back again. The loft has 1 king bed,1 sofa bed, 2 couches,1 air mattress. You can easily sleep 4 people. It comes equipped with a dining area, living space, and a bathroom. While there isn't a full kitchen guests can enjoy a complimentary breakfast for two the day of check-out at Lamasco (booze not included).

Photo: Airbnb, Amy

The only thing you have to do to reserve is plan ahead and book on Airbnb. There is a two day prior to event booking restriction so you can't decide at midnight you want to stay, that's just rude anyway.