EPD Seeking Suspects for Passing Counterfeit Money at West Side Grocery Store

The Evansville Police Department needs your help identifying three suspects caught on camera they believe passed along counterfeit money at Schnucks on the West Lloyd Expressway.

According to a press release from the EPD, "after passing the fake bills, they left the store and all three got into a black Dodge Dart with an out of state license plate." The three suspects are pictured below.

(Evansville Police Department)

(Evansville Police Department)

(Evansville Police Department)

If you recognize any of these individuals and know where they may be at this time, contact EPD Detective Weis at 812-436-7959.

[Source: Evansville Police Department Press Release]