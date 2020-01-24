Perfect Backdrop for Valentine’s Pics has Arrived in Downtown EVV

Heart of Downtown Evansville Photo: Downtown Evansville

I absolutely loved how the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District decorated Main Street for Christmas. Many family photos were taken and I'm sure a lot of them were turned into Christmas cards. Well, the Downtown Evansville EIC has another card up their sleeve - A Valentine's Day card!

We now know where to find the 'Heart of Downtown Evansville'. The 10' x 10' lighted metal structure is set up in the 400 block of Main Street, next to Arazu on Main. This amazing decoration was crafted locally by Wilde Horticulture, and funded by the Downtown Economic Improvement District. This spot was chosen because we often refer to it as the "Heart of Downtown'. With almost 2700 LED lights, you won't be able to miss it!

The heart will remain on display through March 7th. This will give visitors going to the 2020 Ohio Valley Basketball Championships a chance to grab a photo with it. I'm sure there will be many Sweetheart Dance pics taken, as well. When you share your pics on social, make sure you use #lovetevv and #❤️dtevv.

Here's what it looked like a couple of weeks ago:

