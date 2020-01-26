UPDATE: SUNDAY, JANUARY 26TH AT 3:03 P.M. CENTRAL

TMZ Sports reports, citing "reps for Kobe" as their source, that Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also one of the five who died in the crash

ORIGINAL STORY

TMZ Sports reports that former Los Angeles Laker great, Kobe Bryant, was one of five individuals who died after a helicopter they were riding in early Sunday crashed in Calabasas, Californina.

The report states witnesses heard the engine sputtering as it flew overhead before it went down. A fire broke out after the crash, but first responders were unable to save anyone on board.

Drafted by the Lakers straight out of high school, Bryant played his entire 20 year career in Los Angeles, and according to the report, travelled by helicopter on a regular basis. TMZ also states his wife, Vanessa, was not on board.

The 18 time NBA All-Star fell to fourth on the NBA's all time scoring list after being surpassed by Lebron James Saturday night. A feat he acknowledged on Twitter later that night.

He leaves behind his wife Vanessa, and four daughters, Gianna, Natalia and Bianca and their newborn Capri.

Investigators are still looking into what caused the crash, and the identities of the others on board have not been released at this time.

ABC News is sharing live video of the story through their Twitter account.

[Source: TMZ Sports]