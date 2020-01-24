Patoka Lake Winery is Well Worth the Visit

If you’re looking for a great overnight getaway or just a daytime visit, consider Patoka Lake Winery with their special deals on lodging and weekday wine specials.

One of my favorite wineries in the Tri-State is Patoka Lake Winery located in Birdseye, Indiana. You’ll enter a large Tasting Room with wine tastings at the bar. Or, you can sit down and enjoy some select meats, cheeses or chocolates at one of the tables with your beverage.

Patoka Lake Winery offers:

Wine tastings

Wine slushies

Gift shop

Event space

Lodging

Wine facility tours (available by appointment)

Wine specials:

Two for Tuesday: Buy a full tasting (8 tastes with a wine glass) and receive a 2nd Full Tasting for FREE on Tuesdays!

Buy a full tasting (8 tastes with a wine glass) and receive a 2nd Full Tasting for FREE on Tuesdays! Wine Wednesday: Wine bottles are 10% off on Wednesdays

Wine bottles are 10% off on Wednesdays Thirsty Thursday: $1 off Wine Slushies or glasses of wine all day!

Lodging at Patoka Lake Winery:

Weekday specials include:

Military Mondays - Active and retired military receive 25% off Winery Lodging rentals.

- Active and retired military receive 25% off Winery Lodging rentals. Nifty FiftyTuesday - Persons 55 and older receive 25% off Winery Lodging rentals.

Persons 55 and older receive 25% off Winery Lodging rentals. "We Feel Ya" Wednesdays - Employees of tourism, hospitality, and recreation receive 25% off Winery Lodging rentals.

Employees of tourism, hospitality, and recreation receive 25% off Winery Lodging rentals. Thirsty Thursdays - Valid College students receive 25% off Winery Lodging rentals.

There are three luxury Winery Suites located above the Tasting Room. And, they have two-story Silo Suites are attached to the Winery...and yes, the rooms are ROUND!

Persons must be 21 years or older and have a valid credit card to make a reservation.

If you can’t find the time to enjoy an overnight stay, definitely, take a drive there and enjoy sipping some on some wine or a wine slushie, or share a bottle!

Wine hours are: Sunday - Thursday 11 am - 6 pm; Friday & Saturday 11 am - 8 pm.

Be sure to check out all the Specials available at Patoka Lake Winery.

Check out my video during a visit to Patoka Lake Winery: