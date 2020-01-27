Guns and Hoses 13 Tickets On Sale Friday

The best charity event in the Tri-State is back on Saturday, April 18th (2020) when the bell rings for Guns & Hoses 13!

Once again, the night will feature police, firefighters, and EMTs lacing up their boxing gloves for the chance to help their team take home the coveted Guns & Hoses championship belt. But more importantly, raise money for 911 Gives Hope.

Over the past 12 years, your support of this event (the biggest fundraiser for the non-profit) has helped build Mickey's Kingdom playground on the Evansville riverfront, bought toys for children spending the holidays in area hospitals during our annual 911 Gives Hope for the Holidays Toy Drive, and helped countless other children's charities 911 Gives Hope donates to.

Tickets for this awesome event go on sale this Friday (January 31st, 2020) at the Ford Center box office and Ticketmaster.com for as low as $15 for adults, with children 12 and under as low as $5. If you've never been to Guns & Hoses, change that by getting tickets. You won't be disappointed.