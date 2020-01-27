The Evansville Police Department is seeking a suspect believed to have passed counterfeit bills at a Dollar General store on Barker Avenue in Evansville. According to the report from EPD, the man entered the store on January 20, 2020 and was able to pass the fake currency. After his success on January 20th, the suspect then returned to the store the following day where his attempts to pass more counterfeit money was unsuccessful, he fled. Authorities say witnesses have described his vehicle as a "silver Cadillac S.U.V. with I.U. stickers on the back lift gate" and it is believed that he may live in the vicinity of the Dollar General store located at 413 S. Barker. If you recognize the suspect, you are urged to contact the Evansville Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit at 812-436-7991.